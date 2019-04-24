Services
BECKER RITTER FUNERAL HOME
14075 W. North Ave.
Brookfield, WI 53005
262-782-5330
Resources
More Obituaries for Minh Truong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Minh T. Truong

Notice Condolences Flowers

Minh T. Truong Notice
Truong, Minh T. Passed away unexpectedly on April 18, 2019 at the age of 74 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Devoted husband of 16 years to Ngoc-Thuy (nee Tran). Dear brother of Khoa Nhung, Ngoc-Tuyet (Nga) and Ngoc-Suong (Tan) Le. Loving uncle of Diem (Brian) Hallaq, Bao-Giang Tran (UT) and Tien, Tu-Anh and Tin Le. Loving great uncle to Elijah Lam. Visitation services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, April 25 from 2PM until 7PM. Committal service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, April 26 beginning at 8AM. Detailed information may be found at www.beckerritter.com
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now