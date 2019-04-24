|
Truong, Minh T. Passed away unexpectedly on April 18, 2019 at the age of 74 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Devoted husband of 16 years to Ngoc-Thuy (nee Tran). Dear brother of Khoa Nhung, Ngoc-Tuyet (Nga) and Ngoc-Suong (Tan) Le. Loving uncle of Diem (Brian) Hallaq, Bao-Giang Tran (UT) and Tien, Tu-Anh and Tin Le. Loving great uncle to Elijah Lam. Visitation services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, April 25 from 2PM until 7PM. Committal service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, April 26 beginning at 8AM. Detailed information may be found at www.beckerritter.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019