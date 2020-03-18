|
|
Minna Jones
Age 96, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020 at Elaine's Hope, Lutheran Home, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.
She was born in Kilmarnock, Scotland in 1923, daughter of John and Jean Turnbull.Minna was the youngest child, with an older sister (Margaret) and brother(Andrew). When she was three years old, the Turnbull family immigrated to the United States, settling in Cleveland, Ohio, where Minna was raised.
In 1941, Minna graduated from John Hay High School, Cleveland, Ohio. Seeking to continue her education, she attended classes at Cleveland College. She returned to college years later, earning a BA in English from University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee in 1982.
As a high school student, Minna competed in contests for international commercial schools. She won prizes in several divisions, including a world record in 1941 for "Typing from Shorthand".
After High school, Minna met her future husband, John Paul Jones. She worked as a secretary while John served in the U.S. Army as a Japanese code interceptor. Minna and John were married in 1946, after John returned from the war. Their marriage lasted 49 years, until John's death in 1995.
Minna spent most of her life as a homemaker in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. Over the years, Minna was active in the Wauwatosa Presbyterian Church, Girl Scouts, the Wisconsin Talking Book and Braille Library, and the Wauwatosa League of Women Voters, serving as WLWV president from 1984-1986.
Minna was the loving mother of Margot (Eric Nelson) Jones, Paula (Vance) Strother, and Alison (Kent) Peña. She was also a proud grandmother of five grandchildren and numerous great-granddogs.
Minna was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother, and sister.
A celebration of Minna's life will be held privately for the family, with private burial in Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Minna's family thanks Lutheran Home and Horizon Hospice for their compassion and care.
The family suggests that memorials, if desired, be made to the League of Women Voters of Milwaukee County. Please note on the check's memo that the donation is in memory of Minna Jones.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020