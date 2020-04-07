|
May 24, 1957 -
April 01, 2020
Minnie Beatrice Hawkins is better known to her family and friends as "Tootsie" entered into eternal life peacefully while hearing the prayers from her loving daughter who was at her side on April 1, 2020, at Zilber Family Hospice Center, at the age of 62.
Minnie was born to the union of Louella Hawkins and Jimmy L. Williams in Milwaukee WI. The eldest of 4, she was known to be a wildflower marching to the beat of her own drum. Minnie received her formal education in the Milwaukee Public School system. She was employed as a Personal Care worker at Best Care Center LLC.
In her leisure time, she enjoyed hanging out with family and friends, cooking, playing bingo, listening to music, dancing and planning and taking trips. She was a selfless, forgiving, victorious, and resilient woman who lived a fulfilled and joyful life.
She's the Loving mother of Paula House, Cicily "Eve" Hawkins, and Deanna Hawkins all of Milwaukee WI. A Loving Grandmother to George Hawkins, Kivon Hawkins, Alexis Hawkins, Santasha Grimes, and Miracle Tayler all of Milwaukee WI. And Loving Great-Grandmother of (5).
She's survived by her brother and sister, Stevie Williams and Pamela Williams, and her half-siblings, Maurice Williams, Devin Williams, Lamont Chappell, Barbara, Delores, Dimetra Chappell, Monique Chappell, Tyra Homes, Jaunetta Chappell and a host of loving uncles aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends
Minnie was preceded in death by her Mother Louella Rucker and Father Jimmy L. Williams (George Rucker) Grandson Claude M. Grimes, Grandmothers Earlene Hawkins, Minnie Mitchell, and two brothers James Lee Williams, and DeShawn Chappell.
Her love so strongly felt will penetrate our sorrow, and the memory of this caring, gentle and loving woman will always be with us.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and funeral home restrictions, there will be a private Internment. Her celebration of life will take place on a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2020