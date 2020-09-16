Minnie M. Reicher
(Nee Calvi) September 13, 2020, age 96. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Paul (JoAnn), Craig (Lana Wilson) and Keith (Karen) Reicher. Proud grandma of Randy, Daniel, Andrew, Jennifer, and great grandchildren Danielle, Matthew, Sean and Kourtney. Mother-in-law of the late Sue Reicher. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation at Wisconsin Memorial Park- Chapel of the Chimes, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield on Friday, September 18 from 4:00 PM, until the time of Funeral Service at 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Arthritis Foundation
are appreciated.