Miriam "Red" Orenstein
Milwaukee - (Nee Silberman) October 26, 2019, age 93, of Milwaukee. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence "Lazy" Orenstein. Dear mother of Judy (the late Dave) Dorfman, Marsha (Bruce) Loeb, and Josh (Robin Subar, friend) Orenstein. Cherished sister of twin Aaron (the late Bella) Silberman, the late Dvora (Dov) Elfanbaum; sister-in-law of Sammy (Dori) Orenstein and the late Shimon (the late Shonnie) Orenstein. Fond grandmother Ami (Orit) Dorfman, Gil (Autumn) Dorfman, Aylon (Dafna) Dorfman, Tal Dorfman, Gabriel (Abigayil) Lowe, Zachary (Kristi) Lowe, Jeremiah Loeb, Micah Loeb, Jana Orenstein, Zev Orenstein, and 14 great-grandchildren. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Miriam was a lifelong activist in Pioneer Women/Na'amat and Labor Zionist Organization. She loved her family above all else. She loved flowers, gardening, word games, needle arts and all things Israel. Miriam moved to Milwaukee when her family moved to Israel in 1946-47. She married Larry Orenstein in 1947 and they were happily married for 66 years. Thanks to the phenomenal staff at Lawlis Family Hospice for their exemplary care. Additional thanks to Chai Point for their care and support.
Graveside services 11:00 am Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodel Cemetery, 134 S. Dana Ct., Milwaukee. Memorials to NA'AMAT USA, Chai Point, or Habonim Camp Tavor.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 29, 2019