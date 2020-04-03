Services
Schramka Funeral Home
13220 W Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 432-8100
Resources
More Obituaries for Miriam Gill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sr. Miriam Therese Gill SSND

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sr. Miriam Therese Gill SSND Notice
Sr. Miriam Therese Gill SSND

Born to Eternal Life April 2, 2020, age 96. Survived by her brothers and sisters in-law, nieces, nephews and the SSND Community. Preceded in death by her parents Fredrick and Lucille, sisters: Marcella, Bernadette and Florence, brothers: George and Fred. A Memorial Mass and celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the School Sisters of Notre Dame Retirement Fund would be appreciated

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Miriam's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline