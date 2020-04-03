|
Sr. Miriam Therese Gill SSND
Born to Eternal Life April 2, 2020, age 96. Survived by her brothers and sisters in-law, nieces, nephews and the SSND Community. Preceded in death by her parents Fredrick and Lucille, sisters: Marcella, Bernadette and Florence, brothers: George and Fred. A Memorial Mass and celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the School Sisters of Notre Dame Retirement Fund would be appreciated
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020