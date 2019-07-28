Services
Mitchell K. "Mitch Woods" Stemwell

Mitchell K. "Mitch Woods" Stemwell Notice
Stemwell, Mitchell K. "Mitch Woods" Age 58. Passed away on July 16th, sooner than expected. Beloved son of JoAnn and (the late) Frank. Cherished pops of Devin and loving father figure to Andrea and Robert. Further survived by his long-time companion Lisa. He was a lover of golfing and cigars. The smoke shop is going to miss him. A visitation will be held on Friday August 2nd at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2931 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207, from 4pm to 6pm followed by a funeral service at 6pm. Burial the following day at Highland Memorial Park at 11am. He will always be remembered for his high-strung comical personality and "Mitch-isms".

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019
