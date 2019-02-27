|
|
Schumacher, Mitzi Jane (nee Ugland) Born on August 1, 1940 to her loving parents, the late Arthur Ugland and Harriet (nee Spellum) Procter. Mitzi passed away on February 22, 2019, at the age of 78. Beloved wife for 62 years of Robert W. Schumacher. Cherished mother of Christine M. Cheever and Robert R. (Ann) Schumacher. Proud grandmother of 9; great-grandmother of 22, including the late Julian Rosario-Cheever and Isaiha Kobow; and great-great grandmother of 2. Dear sister of Judith Potter, Gerald Ugland, the late Richard Ugland, the late Theodore (Cathy) Ugland; sister-in-law of Patricia Ugland, and the late Cathy Ugland. Further survived by 9 nieces and nephews, other loving relatives, and many friends. Mitzi was a wonderful woman with a fun-loving spirit, who brought joy to those she met. Throughout her career, Mitzi worked as a clerk and pharmacist associate at Lake Park Pharmacy, and as an office manager for Potter and Potter Dental Office and Larson, Martyn, and Hafner Dental Office. She also worked as a clerk at Legacies, Ltd. in Fox Point, and was an avid volunteer for the Blood Center of Wisconsin. Throughout her life, Mitzi had a lot of fun with her friends, and with her children's friends. She even joined and played softball with her daughter-in-law in the Shorewood Women's Rec. Softball League. Visitation will take place from 12Noon to 2:00PM at the Feerick Funeral Home, 2025 E. Capitol Drive in Shorewood, on Sunday, March 3. A service celebrating Mitzi's life will take place at 2:00PM. Interment at Highland Memorial Park will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mitzi's name may be made to St. Jude Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the Blood Center of WI, 638 N. 18th St, Milwaukee, WI 53233.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019