Moira C. Rossow



Seminole, FL - Moira C. Rossow, age 84, formerly of Shorewood and Cedarburg, passed away on Nov. 3 after a short battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert. She is survived by her three sons: Thomas (Mary), John (Linda), and Scott (April); daughters: Tory Rossow and Holly (Thomas) Virnoche; five grandchildren: Kerry (Jake) Miller; Craig Rossow; Nicholas, Conor, and Matthew Virnoche; sister Sheila Keefe, and special friends, Beryl Wise and Glenn Oster.



She attended Holy Angels Academy and the University of WI - Milwaukee. She was the manager of Classic Inns of WI and worked for Bay Island Condominiums in FL for 10 years. Moira loved her life, especially spending time with friends or her beloved cat. She was an avid reader and enjoyed playing bridge, cross country skiing, and swimming.



A private funeral mass will be celebrated at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in FL. She will join her husband in Bay Pines National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, tribute donations can be made to Suncoast Hospice, Clearwater, FL.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store