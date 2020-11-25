Moises "Mo" Martinez
Born in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico, on June 19, 1941, the son of Jose Martinez Garcia and Dolores Mendez Villanueva, Mo became a United States citizen on October 13, 1976. He passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on November 23, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. Mo was the loving and devoted husband to his wife, Marilyn (nee Hidde) Martinez and the proud father of David (Dena) Martinez, Patricia (William) Rosenberg, Alyssa (Stuart) Marston and Andrew Martinez. He was the beloved brother to the late Benjamin Martinez, the late Rosa Mendez, Mary Lambert, John (Cathy) Martinez and Ezequiel (Mary) Martinez and brother-in-law to the late Wayne Fellwok and the late Arthur Lambert. Mo is further survived by 12 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Above anything Mo loved God. It's what he lived for. Mo carried the light of God in Him, evidenced by his warm smile, and shared God's hope, love and goodness with others he talked to. He was a member of Elmbrook Church and involved in the kitchen ministry, senior ministry and men's bible study. Some of Mo's favorite things to do were to talk to his children on the telephone, go for rides with his wife, tinkering in the garage and gardening. He was a graduate of Lincoln High School in 1962 and went on to pursue a career in printing as a press operator.
Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, no services are scheduled at this time. Please go to www.jelacicfuneralhome.com
periodically for the date and time of service when it is scheduled. Cards and condolences sent to Jelacic Funeral Home, 5639 W, Hampton Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53218 (Ph: 414-466-2134) will be forwarded to the family.
"Mo made the world a better place with his smile and his heart of gold."