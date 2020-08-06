1/
Mona Christophersen
Mona Christophersen

West Bend - Mona L. Christophersen (nee Pfaffenbach), 85, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

A private funeral service in remembrance of Mona will be held.

Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.

Myrhum Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Mona's arrangements.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
MYRHUM-PATTEN FUNERAL HOME INC
1315 W WASHINGTON ST
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 334-2776
