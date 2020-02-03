Services
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
W156N8131 Pilgrim Rd
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
HOLY CROSS LUTHERAN CHURCH
W156N8131 Pilgrim Rd
Menomonee Falls, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
HOLY CROSS LUTHERAN CHURCH
W156N8131 Pilgrim Rd
Menomonee Falls, WI
View Map
Mona J. (Witt) Lange

Mona J. (Witt) Lange
Mona J. Lange (Nee Witt)

Menomonee Falls - Joined her Husband, Gary, Saturday February 1, 2020 at the age of 69. Loving Mother of Julie (Nicholas) Nelson-Brown and Jonathan (Laura) Lange. Proud grandma of Cody, Landan,Justin, Owen, Audrey. Sister of Barb (Tom) Schinker, and Bruce (Sally) Witt. Also loved by other relatives and friends.

Visitation at HOLY CROSS LUTHERAN CHURCH W156N8131

Pilgrim Rd, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051, Friday February 7th 12 Noon -1 PM. Funeral Service 1 PM. Entombment Pinelawn Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
