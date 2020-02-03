|
Mona J. Lange (Nee Witt)
Menomonee Falls - Joined her Husband, Gary, Saturday February 1, 2020 at the age of 69. Loving Mother of Julie (Nicholas) Nelson-Brown and Jonathan (Laura) Lange. Proud grandma of Cody, Landan,Justin, Owen, Audrey. Sister of Barb (Tom) Schinker, and Bruce (Sally) Witt. Also loved by other relatives and friends.
Visitation at HOLY CROSS LUTHERAN CHURCH W156N8131
Pilgrim Rd, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051, Friday February 7th 12 Noon -1 PM. Funeral Service 1 PM. Entombment Pinelawn Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020