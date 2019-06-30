|
Jones, Monica A. (Nee Searing) formerly Morrissey. May 16, 1940- June 27, 2019 at the age of 79 years. Beloved mother of Patrick Morrissey of Eau Claire, WI, Daniel (Denise) Morrissey of Muskego, WI and Elaine (Sean) Cartwright of Bloomington, MN. Dear grandmother of Alison Morrissey and Kevin Morrissey. Also survived by her dear brother Jerry "Gary" Searing of Johnson Creek, WI. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Graduate of St. Mary's Academy and retired employee of Rogers Memorial Hospital. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Wednesday, July 3rd, at the FUNERAL HOME from 9-11AM. Inurnment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2019