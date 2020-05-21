Sr. Monica Fumo SCSJA
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Monica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sr. Monica Fumo, SCSJA

Milwaukee - Beloved Sister of the Sisters of Charity of St. Joan Antida. Born to eternal life May 18, 2020, age 78. Sister was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Josephine, brothers Ralph, Frank, Bob, and sister Josephine (Jay) Aiello. Survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Sister Monica was the charismatic spokesperson for St. Joan Antida High School for decades. She was a teacher, principal, and president of the school. Sister was also an active member of St. Charles Borromeo Parish. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Memorials to St. Joan Antida High School or the Sisters of Charity of St. Joan Antida appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved