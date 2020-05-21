Sr. Monica Fumo, SCSJAMilwaukee - Beloved Sister of the Sisters of Charity of St. Joan Antida. Born to eternal life May 18, 2020, age 78. Sister was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Josephine, brothers Ralph, Frank, Bob, and sister Josephine (Jay) Aiello. Survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Sister Monica was the charismatic spokesperson for St. Joan Antida High School for decades. She was a teacher, principal, and president of the school. Sister was also an active member of St. Charles Borromeo Parish. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Memorials to St. Joan Antida High School or the Sisters of Charity of St. Joan Antida appreciated.