Monica Lynn Pollack
Glendale - Passed away on Sept. 6, 2020 at the age of 42. Cherished daughter of James and Lauren (nee Perket) Pollack and sister of Janelle Pollack. Loved dearly by her adopted family, the extended Wiviotts and Devorkins. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Monica graduated from UW-Whitewater with a BA in finance and received a management accounting BA from Alverno College. She then graduated from DeVry's Keller Graduate School of Management with a master of accounting and financial management degree. She was employed by A.B. Data.
Funeral services pending for the end of Sept. Please visit the funeral home website for updated information. Memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 appreciated.