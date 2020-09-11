1/
Monica Lynn Pollack
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Monica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Monica Lynn Pollack

Glendale - Passed away on Sept. 6, 2020 at the age of 42. Cherished daughter of James and Lauren (nee Perket) Pollack and sister of Janelle Pollack. Loved dearly by her adopted family, the extended Wiviotts and Devorkins. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Monica graduated from UW-Whitewater with a BA in finance and received a management accounting BA from Alverno College. She then graduated from DeVry's Keller Graduate School of Management with a master of accounting and financial management degree. She was employed by A.B. Data.

Funeral services pending for the end of Sept. Please visit the funeral home website for updated information. Memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home
4750 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
Whitefish Bay, WI 53211
(414)964-3111
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved