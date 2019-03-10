Services
Monica M. Houdek

Monica M. Houdek Notice
Houdek, Monica M. (Nee Popp) Born to eternal life March 5, 2019, age 91. Beloved wife of the late Richard Houdek for 64 years. Loving mother of Catherine (Bob) Kasten, Patricia (Anthony) Zulli, Jerome (Alicia), John (Susan), Cheryl ( the late Bill) Nickel, Mary (Alan) McLees-Lane, Judith (Michael) Olgiun, the late Joseph, James A. and Therese (Mark) Joanis. Dear sister of Mark (Lois) Popp, Mary Jo (Lou) Gundrum, Alice (the late Frank) Formolo and Jane (Richard) Groff. Sister-in-law of Barbara Popp. Also survived by 26 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by brothers James (Theresa) Popp, Max (Emma) Popp, Albert (Patricia)Popp, Tom Popp and sister Virginia (James) Kalchik. Visitation Friday March 15, from 5 - 7 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday March 16, at 12:30 PM at ST. STANISLAUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 524 W. Historic Mitchell St., Milwaukee WI 53204. (Please meet at church.) Interment Mt. Olivet. To receive this obit/directions, text 1838102 to 414 301-6422.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019
