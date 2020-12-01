Monica V. Brycki (nee: Kowalski)
Milwaukee - Passed 11-28-2020 Age 92
Beloved Wife and best friend of the late Robert C. Brycki for 42 years- married April 23, 1955.
Loving Mother to Gail (Jeff) Santarius, Steven (Pamela) Brycki and Jean Brycki. Grandmother of 9, Great-Grandmother of 6. Further survived by other relatives and many friends.
A very "Special Thanks" to Jean, Robert, and Katelyn Brycki, who saw to it that all of her needs were taken care of on a daily basis.
Visitation Thursday, Dec 3 from 4pm-8pm at HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME (info below) with Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, Dec 4 at 11am at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church (3160 S. 63rd St, Milwaukee).
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family appreciated. For full notice please see website below.