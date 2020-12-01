1/1
Monica V. (Kowalski) Brycki
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Monica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Monica V. Brycki (nee: Kowalski)

Milwaukee - Passed 11-28-2020 Age 92

Beloved Wife and best friend of the late Robert C. Brycki for 42 years- married April 23, 1955.

Loving Mother to Gail (Jeff) Santarius, Steven (Pamela) Brycki and Jean Brycki. Grandmother of 9, Great-Grandmother of 6. Further survived by other relatives and many friends.

A very "Special Thanks" to Jean, Robert, and Katelyn Brycki, who saw to it that all of her needs were taken care of on a daily basis.

Visitation Thursday, Dec 3 from 4pm-8pm at HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME (info below) with Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, Dec 4 at 11am at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church (3160 S. 63rd St, Milwaukee).

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family appreciated. For full notice please see website below.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
6615 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53219
(414) 321-7440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved