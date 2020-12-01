Monica V. Brycki (nee: Kowalski)Milwaukee - Passed 11-28-2020 Age 92Beloved Wife and best friend of the late Robert C. Brycki for 42 years- married April 23, 1955.Loving Mother to Gail (Jeff) Santarius, Steven (Pamela) Brycki and Jean Brycki. Grandmother of 9, Great-Grandmother of 6. Further survived by other relatives and many friends.A very "Special Thanks" to Jean, Robert, and Katelyn Brycki, who saw to it that all of her needs were taken care of on a daily basis.Visitation Thursday, Dec 3 from 4pm-8pm at HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME (info below) with Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, Dec 4 at 11am at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church (3160 S. 63rd St, Milwaukee).In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family appreciated. For full notice please see website below.