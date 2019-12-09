Services
Monica Waszak

Monica Waszak Notice
Monica Waszak

Mukwonago - (nee Macoskie), Of Mukwonago, was born into eternal life on December 8, 2019 at the age of 83. She is the loving mother of William Waszak and John Waszak. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. Monica was preceded in death by her husband Carl waszak.

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church (830 E. Veteran's Way, Mukwonago) from 9:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Private family interment at Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to St. James Catholic church or AngelsGrace Hospice.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019
