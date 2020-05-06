Monika Hess (Ruppert) Brust
Menomonee Falls - Born to Eternal Life on Monday, May 4, 2020 at the age of 85. She is lovingly survived by her husband, Robert J. Brust; daughters, Carmen M. (Allan Mlodzikowski) Hess, Caroline E. (Robert Higuchi) Hess and Annette K. (Mark Dietrich) Hess; grandchildren, Sonya (Victor), Jason (Colleen), Midori and Steve; great grandchildren, Ashley and Joshua. Further survived by brothers, Larry (Annabel Kendal) Ruppert and Peter (Janet Burroway) Ruppert, other family and many friends. Monika was preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth (nee Mueller) and Stefan Ruppert; first husband, Arthur Hess and son, Peter A. Hess.

A private family Mass was held, a public Mass will be at a later date.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 6 to May 10, 2020.
