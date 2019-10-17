Services
Hafemeister Funeral Home
611 East Main Street
Watertown, WI 53094
(920) 261-2218
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hafemeister Funeral Home
611 East Main Street
Watertown, WI 53094
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Hafemeister Funeral Home
611 East Main Street
Watertown, WI 53094
Monsace Banda

Monsace Banda
Monsace Banda

Watertown - Monsace "Mouse" Banda, 78, died on October 16, 2019.

Funeral services will be held on October 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown. Relatives and friends may gather at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown. To view full obituary and leave online condolences visit www.hafemeisterfh.com.

Mouse is survived by daughters, Kerry (Kevin) Cassady of Monroe, WA and Renee Dunn of Oconomowoc; a grandson Nathaniel Dunn; brothers, Larry Banda, Frank (Maria) Banda and sister Elida Banda, nieces, nephews as well as other relatives and friends.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
