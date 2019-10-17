|
|
Monsace Banda
Watertown - Monsace "Mouse" Banda, 78, died on October 16, 2019.
Funeral services will be held on October 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown. Relatives and friends may gather at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown. To view full obituary and leave online condolences visit www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Mouse is survived by daughters, Kerry (Kevin) Cassady of Monroe, WA and Renee Dunn of Oconomowoc; a grandson Nathaniel Dunn; brothers, Larry Banda, Frank (Maria) Banda and sister Elida Banda, nieces, nephews as well as other relatives and friends.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019