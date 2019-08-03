|
Witkowski, Monte J. Monte J. Witkowski, 65, of LaGrange, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00AM on Friday, August 9, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Palmyra, WI with Fr. Mariadas Bekala presiding. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Gibson Family Funeral Home in Palmyra, WI from 5:00PM till 8:00PM and on Friday at the church from 10:00AM until the time of service. Monte will be laid to rest during a private family service at a later date. Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle & Palmyra, WI is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 3, 2019