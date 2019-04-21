Services
Dr. Monte Liebman

Liebman, Dr. Monte Passed away April 16, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved father of Dr. Lori (Dr. Kerry Henrickson) Liebman. Loving grandfather of Jacob and Kimberly Henrickson. Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends. Preceded in death by his parents, William Liebman and Ida Liebman (nee Zaichek); siblings and their spouses, Rebecca (Harry) Pollock, Helen (Dr. Wilson) Phillips, Esther (Dr. Leonard) Schwade, Sally (Dr. Joseph) Himes and Dr. Albert Liebman. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 23 at 1:00 PM at Second Home Cemetery, 3705 S. 43rd St., Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to Washington Park Senior Center, Martin Luther King Center, WI Right to Life or Eye Witness for Life are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019
