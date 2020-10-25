Montgomery "Monty" SchumacherMontgomery "Monty" Lee Schumacher was born to Eternal Life on October 9th, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital with family by his side.Monty was born and raised in Milwaukee, WI. He graduated from Greenfield High School in 1981 and shortly after enlisted in the United States Army. Following the Army, Monty worked for St. Luke's Hospital as a high pressure boiler operator.Monty was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and had a passion for rocketry. He held dear to him, the companionship of his four legged friend Bella. Monty had an infectious laugh that will be dearly missed. He was genuinely friendly to all. In keeping with Monty's loving and generous spirit, it was his decision to donate life so others may live it.Monty is survived by his daughter Michelle (Timothy) Nelson and their four children. Monty is also survived by his parents Mary (nee Moore) and Randy Rau, and Harry Schumacher. Sisters Cynthia (Joseph) Emanuele and Kim Moll (Timothy Kuecher). Brothers Patrick Rau and Dan (Tammy) Rau. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Further survived by his former wife, Dawn (nee Matusewic) Nieth, and longtime friend Jeff Pelczynski.A visitation will be held at the funeral home on November 2nd, 2020 from 9 - 10:30 AM, with interment to follow at 12 PM, at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.Memorials to the family are appreciated.