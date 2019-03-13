Services
Monya Marie Shenkenberg

Shenkenberg, Monya Marie (Nee Hanson) Born to Eternal Life on March 9, 2019 at the age of 81 years. Long time resident of Whitefish Bay and Wind Point. Loving wife of William Shenkenberg and mother of Stephen (Jane), Sara Ruemelin, Laura (Daniel) Timm, Jana (Bruce) Pagel and Bill (Sarah Davies). Devoted grandmother of Michael (Lily), Sarah (Vince), Stefanie and Jacob; Jonathan and Elizabeth; Christine (David); Jacob and Joseph; Will, Emma and Sam; and great-grandmother of Jack and Luke. She is further survived by her sisters Myrna (Charles) Fredrickson and Rita (Norbert) Svatos, former son-in-law, Charles Ruemelin, and her many nieces, nephews, relatives, and dear friends. Monya's family is grateful for the wonderful and compassionate care she received from Dr. William Bradley and the staff at Froedtert Cancer Center. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15 at ST. ELIZABETH ANN SETON CATHOLIC CHURCH, 12700 W. Howard Ave., New Berlin, WI, at 1:00 PM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 3:00 PM. Please see the complete notice at:
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019
