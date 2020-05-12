Moreen A. Buske
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Moreen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Moreen A. Buske

(nee Runge) Went Home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 10th, 2020 at the age of 84. Wife of Pastor Daniel Buske for 59 years. Mom of Deborah, Mark (Lois), Janean (Andy) Plocher. Grandma of 6, great-grandma of 2. Sister of Sally (the late Charles) Prodoehl. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Private services have been held, and the funeral service can be viewed at www.heritagefuneral.com.

Interment St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church Cemetery, Helenville, WI.

Moreen was affectionately known as the reverend mother by her friends in Michigan. She was also a big Michigan State Spartans fan, and was a true Spartan to the end.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Emanuel First Ev. Lutheran Church in Lansing, MI, or St. Jacobi Ev. Lutheran Church in Greenfield, WI, appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 12 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved