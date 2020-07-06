Morgan Mantyh

Morgan MantyhBorn February 7, 1960. Passed Peacefully on July 5, 2020. He was in the company of his beloved, Jude Kizenkavich, a loving companion for over 35 years and his sister, Danielle Mantyh. He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel. He is further survived by his mother, Geraldine Jones-Mantyh; siblings: Kevin (Meg) Mantyh, Michelle (Frederic) Spence and Nicole (Marianne Burish) Mantyh; his loving nephews and nieces: Owen Mantyh, Tyler (Amanda) Mantyh, Bailey Mantyh, Gillian Spence, Gavin Mantyh, Drake Spence, and Killian Mantyh as well as extend family and many loyal friends.A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.