Morgan Mantyh
Born February 7, 1960. Passed Peacefully on July 5, 2020. He was in the company of his beloved, Jude Kizenkavich, a loving companion for over 35 years and his sister, Danielle Mantyh. He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel. He is further survived by his mother, Geraldine Jones-Mantyh; siblings: Kevin (Meg) Mantyh, Michelle (Frederic) Spence and Nicole (Marianne Burish) Mantyh; his loving nephews and nieces: Owen Mantyh, Tyler (Amanda) Mantyh, Bailey Mantyh, Gillian Spence, Gavin Mantyh, Drake Spence, and Killian Mantyh as well as extend family and many loyal friends.
A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.