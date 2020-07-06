1/
Morgan Mantyh
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Morgan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Morgan Mantyh

Born February 7, 1960. Passed Peacefully on July 5, 2020. He was in the company of his beloved, Jude Kizenkavich, a loving companion for over 35 years and his sister, Danielle Mantyh. He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel. He is further survived by his mother, Geraldine Jones-Mantyh; siblings: Kevin (Meg) Mantyh, Michelle (Frederic) Spence and Nicole (Marianne Burish) Mantyh; his loving nephews and nieces: Owen Mantyh, Tyler (Amanda) Mantyh, Bailey Mantyh, Gillian Spence, Gavin Mantyh, Drake Spence, and Killian Mantyh as well as extend family and many loyal friends.

A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 6 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved