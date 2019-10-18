Services
Joyce-Ryan Funeral Home - West Side Location - Madison
5701 Odana Road
Madison, WI 53719
608-274-1000
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Monona Terrace
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
1:30 PM
Monona Terrace
Madison - Morris Andrews, whose vision catapulted the Wisconsin Education Association Council into becoming one of the nation's leading teachers' unions, died on Oct. 10, 2019, at UW Hospital in Madison from complications of cancer and a stroke. He was 83.

A Celebration of Morris' Life will be held at Monona Terrace on Sunday, November 3rd. A reception will begin at 12:00 pm, followed by a program at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Morris are invited to contribute to the Morris Andrews Memorial Fund established to support scholarships for aspiring teachers and organizations addressing child poverty. Donations will be accepted online at www.madisongives.org/Morris

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
