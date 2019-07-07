|
Anderson, Morris D. Born to Eternal Life on Friday, June 28, 2019 age 85 years. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (nee Weinstock). Loving dad of Heidi Kratsch, Jim, Tim (Donna), Tom (Joan) and Chris (Renee). Cherished grandpa of Ryan and Nathan Kratsch, Sara (Joel) Jurena, Liz (Brad) Becker, Jake (Kristin) Anderson, Jason (Julia) Anderson, Melissa, Christopher and Addison Anderson. Dear great-grandpa of Eli, Peyton, Cameron, Claire, Sam, Jak, Addie, Ariel, Lorelei and Charles Dean. Dear brother-in-law of Dolly (the late Jack) Poplar. Treasured cousin of Mike (Diane) McCann. Also survived by other family members and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 4-7 PM. Funeral Service at 7 PM. Interment with military honors, Friday 11 AM at Forest Hill Memorial Park, 3301 E. Forest Hill Ave. Oak Creek. Please meet at the west cemetery entrance at 10:45 AM. Morris was a US Army Veteran proudly serving his country in during the Vietnam War. He was a retiree of the US Postal Service after 31 years of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter - .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2019