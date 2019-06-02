|
|
Birnbaum, Morry Leo Morry Leo Birnbaum, passed away at his home in Boca Raton, Florida on May 20, 2019, at the age of 71 after watching his favorite Milwaukee Bucks play the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Playoffs. Beloved husband of Mari Ellen Birnbaum. Loving father of Robby (Lauralee) Birnbaum, Danny (Sarah) Birnbaum and brother of Eddie Birnbaum. Morry served as the super-fun loving, chief-chauffeur, candy-smuggler, provider of gin rummy winnings ($$), and the loudest cheerleader at all school events, while serving in his proudest role of grandfather to Emma, Gabriel and Matthew Birnbaum. Morry was born in Germany following WWII and brought to Wisconsin by his parents, the late Bernice and David Birnbaum. He served in the US Army Reserves. He worked at Marshall & Isley Bank for over 25 years, and worked his way up to President of the Marshall & Isley Trust Company and later, Chairman Emeritus. Morry and his wife retired to Florida where he spent each day enjoying his many golf and card buddies, but his main priority was always spending time with his wife, kids and grandchildren. Morry was raised in Milwaukee and served on several boards including the Medical College of Wisconsin. He was active at Brynwood Country Club, and sponsored and hosted many charitable events. He was a mentor, Glendale youth softball coach, and friend to thousands of business people, bank clients, loyal and wonderful co-workers, and a huge Wisconsin sports fan. He will be missed by all who knew him. Memorial Contributions are encouraged to a cause near and dear to Morry, the Nathan and Esther Pelz Holocaust Education Resource Center, 1360 N. Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202. www.holocaustcentermilwaukee.org.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2019