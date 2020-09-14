Muriel C. PatzerMenomonee Falls - (nee Clemens) Fri. Sept. 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the alte Frederick Sr. Loving mother of Nancy (Albie) Buntrock and Frederick III. Grandmother of Jeffrey (Nicole) Kimball and Jennifer (Allen) Weber. Great-Grandma of Alexander and Victoria Weber and Kaleb Kimball. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Visitation for Muriel will be held Fri. Sept. 18 at the Funeral Home from 10 AM until the time of the Funeral Services at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park.