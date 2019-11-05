Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
5:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
Passed away quietly on November 3rd after a struggle with dementia. Preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Edward; her parents Frank and Aldeane; and siblings Delores, Norbert, Georgine, Donald and Gordon. Survived by her children Ronald, Cynthia, Wayne, Timothy, Kenneth and Jessica Somers; grandchildren Amber (Frank) Chandek, Ian, Forrest, Quinn, Elizabeth, Grace, Joshua and Arianna Ditello; and her baby sister Marcia. She loved spending time with her family, including her dogs. A visitation will be held on Thursday November 7th at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd Hales Corners, 53130, from 3 to 5pm followed by a memorial service at 5pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to the are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
jsonline