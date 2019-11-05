|
|
Muriel Paskiewicz
Passed away quietly on November 3rd after a struggle with dementia. Preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Edward; her parents Frank and Aldeane; and siblings Delores, Norbert, Georgine, Donald and Gordon. Survived by her children Ronald, Cynthia, Wayne, Timothy, Kenneth and Jessica Somers; grandchildren Amber (Frank) Chandek, Ian, Forrest, Quinn, Elizabeth, Grace, Joshua and Arianna Ditello; and her baby sister Marcia. She loved spending time with her family, including her dogs. A visitation will be held on Thursday November 7th at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd Hales Corners, 53130, from 3 to 5pm followed by a memorial service at 5pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to the are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019