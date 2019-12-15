|
|
Muriel R. Goldberger
December 14, 2019. Age 84 years. Born to Sydney and Evelyn Wallenstein on April 14, 1935 in Cleveland, OH. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Robert J. Goldberger, M.D. Since the loss of Robert, she remained an important and vibrant presence in the life of her children: Debra (Ken), Joe (Christine), Lori and Jeffrey (Nicole) and grandchildren: Kendall (Josh), Danielle, Sam, Jack, Olivia, Lucy Jane, as well as nieces and nephews. She leaves behind countless friends and acquaintances, who will remember her steadfast and enduring friendship.
Her death was unexpected. We will miss her terribly and forever. A private remembrance will be held. Her family is not receiving.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 15 to Dec. 22, 2019