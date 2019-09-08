|
Muriel Silbar, M.D.
- - September 4, 2019, age 95, of Fox Point. Beloved mother of Dr. Margo (Dr. James) Hudson and Dr. Elliott (Lauren) Silbar. Dear grandmother of James (Eli Sheva) Hudson and Rebecca (Mike) Herczfeld; Rachel (Matthew) Taylor, Sydney and Lyndsey Silbar. Treasured great-grandmother of 4. Further survived by other relatives and friends. She was a pioneer in medicine, being one of only 4 women in her medical school class of 1947 at Syracuse University. She spent her career serving the patients of the Milwaukee County Hospital. Special thanks Dr. Charles Bomzer for his compassionate care and caregiver Mary Torrence for her years of devotion. Private services. Memorials to the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, , or Congregation Sinai.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019