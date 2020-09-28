1/1
Muriel (Brunow) Spurgin
1928 - 2020
Muriel Spurgin (nee Brunow)

West Bend - Muriel Lois Spurgin (nee Brunow), age 91, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Friday, September 25, 2020. She was born on October 22, 1928 in Milwaukee, WI to Andrew and Francis (nee Heidrich) Brunow. After marring her love, James "Jim" Spurgin II they moved to Germantown, WI where they raised their family.

Muriel loved life and her family and friends. She had many interests and hobbies including gardening, baking, painting, and crocheting. She also enjoyed playing Bingo and other card games.

After retiring, Muriel and Jim travelled the country and spent 12 winters in Florida before retiring permanently in Argonne, WI. They eventually moved back to Washington County to live their finals years near family. Muriel and Jim celebrated 72 years of marriage this last July.

Muriel will be deeply missed by her family and friends. They were "everybody's Grandparents" and always had room for one more in their life. Muriel will always be remembered for her quick wit, her sense of humor and her deep loving ways. And let us not forget her beautiful smile.

Muriel is survived by her loving husband, Jim; children, James III (Suzanne), Cassandra (Gary) Grande, Jeffrey (Karen), John (Suzy), Christi (John) Otterstein, Cheryl Spurgin; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and her sister Shirley Landt. She is further survived by other relatives and many friends.

Muriel is preceded in death by her parents, sister Elaine, brother Richard and siblings-in-law.

Muriel's life was celebrated at home - while she lived!

The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. (262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
