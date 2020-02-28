Services
Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home
4750 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
Whitefish Bay, WI 53211
(414)964-3111
Murium E. Fine

Murium E. Fine Notice
Murium E. Fine

(Nee Corso) Passed away on Feb. 27, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of Paul R. Fine. Cherished mother of Lori R. Mueller and the late Brad H. Fine. Proud grandmother of Darren (Nicole) Fine, Kenneth Mueller and Daniel Mueller and great-grandmother of Zoey, Soren, Calen, Cruz and Pierce Fine. Further survived by other dear relatives and friends.

Funeral service, Tuesday, March 3 at 1:00 PM AT THE FUNERAL HOME. Interment to follow at Spring Hill Cemetery, 166 S. Hawley Ct., Milw. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Congregation Sinai or the appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
