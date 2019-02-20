|
Webber Jr., Murphy Entered into Eternal Life on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Age 68. Beloved son of Lurline and and the late Murphy Sr. Loving brother of Ronald (Vera), Kenneth (Henrietta), Melinda, Bobbie Sr. (Kim), Alonzo, and Sharon. Also loved by other relatives and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Friday, February 22, 2019, from 10-11AM. Service at 11AM. Burial to follow at Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery on Friday at 1PM. Please meet at the cemetery office at 12:45PM. Murphy was a proud member of North Division HS Blue Devils Basketball team.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019