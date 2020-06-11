Murray Eugene "Gene" James Sr.
Passed away with his loving family by his side on June 6, 2020, at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Janice (Gepfer) James.
Visitation at Harder Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 11 AM until time of service at 1 PM. Burial to follow.
Passed away with his loving family by his side on June 6, 2020, at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Janice (Gepfer) James.
Visitation at Harder Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 11 AM until time of service at 1 PM. Burial to follow.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.