Myles Swensen Porter



(5/9/2000-8/13/2020) Loving son of Thomas and Corrie Porter (Kramer) and brother to Owen and Georgia. Myles was a beautiful, charismatic young man who had a love for life. He was deeply loved by our large extended family, friends, and his two dogs Cole and Maizy. He attended the University of Wisconsin Madison where he was earning a degree in Neuro-biology/physiology. His passions included furthering his education, music, travel (a recent adventure to Brazil to teach english), playing soccer, auto racing, and bass fishing in the local rivers and lakes. He was also an avid fan of Real Madrid F.C. but shared allegiance with Bayern Munich F.C. He was a gentle, passionate and kind young man who truly cared about making our world a better place. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers William Swensen Porter and John Alan Kramer. Services will be held at a later date due to public gathering restrictions. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Charles E. Kubly Foundation in Myles's name.









