Myrna Borgwardt
Muskego - Myrna Borgwardt was born on August 1, 1938, in Toledo, Ohio, to Rev. Oscar J. and Dorothy (nee' Schwarz) Naumann. She was born spiritually on August 10 of that year through holy baptism and publicly affirmed her faith at her confirmation on April 6, 1952, at St. John's Lutheran in St. Paul, Minnesota.
After graduating from Dr. Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minnesota, in 1960, Myrna was assigned as teacher at St. John's Lutheran in Wayne, Michigan, where she met her future husband Wayne Borgwardt. On July 7, 1962, they were married at Mt. Lebanon Lutheran Church in Milwaukee, with her father officiating. Wayne's public ministry took them to Frankenmuth, Michigan, back to New Ulm, then to Appleton and finally to Waukesha, Wisconsin. Through all those years she was raising their six children.
In Waukesha Myrna served Trinity Lutheran Church and School twenty-six years where she taught second grade, served as church organist, gave piano instruction and directed the junior choir. She loved supporting gospel ministry through serving in the Lutheran Women's Missionary Society and teaching English as a Second Language in Waukesha and, after her retirement, for three years in Ukraine. Myrna also enjoyed reading, gardening, baking, and camping/traveling with her family.
Myrna entered eternal life through faith in her Savior Jesus on January18, 2020, age 81, after nearly a decade of struggling with Parkinson's Disease. She is survived by her husband Wayne; their six children: Rachel (Rev. Timothy) Kuske, Rev. Michael (Mika), Daniel (Natalie), Bethel (Charlie) Baldarotta, Rev. James (Heidi), and Rev. John (Sara); and fourteen grandchildren. She is also survived by her six brothers: Philip (Judy), Thomas, Martin, Rev. Peter (Barbara), Rev. James (Jalaine), and Rev. Paul (June). She was preceded to heaven by her parents Oscar and Dorothy Naumann.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, January 27, 1 p.m., at TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH (1052 White Rock Ave, Waukesha). Visitation will be at Trinity on Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m., and prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. A reception at Trinity will follow the service. Memorials in Myrna's honor are welcome, especially directed to Martin Luther College and to WELS World Missions.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020