Vrooman, Myrna L. Passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the age of 81 years. Loving aunt of Roxie (Robbie) Smallwood, Ralph (Shelley) Vrooman. Great-aunt of Gabe and Gillian Smallwood. Myrna was preceded in death by her parents Ralph (Margaret) Vrooman and her brother Robert (Vivian) Vrooman. Also survived by other relatives and friends. A memorial visitation will be held on Sat. April 6, 2019 from 10:00AM-12:00PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME (380 Bluemound Rd), with a memorial service to follow at 12:00PM. To receive this obituary/directions, please text 1840969 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019