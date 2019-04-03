Services
Myrna L. Vrooman Notice
Vrooman, Myrna L. Passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the age of 81 years. Loving aunt of Roxie (Robbie) Smallwood, Ralph (Shelley) Vrooman. Great-aunt of Gabe and Gillian Smallwood. Myrna was preceded in death by her parents Ralph (Margaret) Vrooman and her brother Robert (Vivian) Vrooman. Also survived by other relatives and friends. A memorial visitation will be held on Sat. April 6, 2019 from 10:00AM-12:00PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME (380 Bluemound Rd), with a memorial service to follow at 12:00PM. To receive this obituary/directions, please text 1840969 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019
