Myron "Mike" C. RobbGreenfield - Myron "Mike" C. RobbEntered Eternal Life on June 13, 2020 at the age of 85.Devoted husband of Iris. Loving father of Anita Owens, Colleen Fuhrmann, Lori (Andy) Buttitta and Patti (David) Tipson. Proud Opa of the late Nigel, Kelly (Aaron), Jacob (Nicole), Hannah, Lauren, Ezra and Benjamin. Great Opa of Levi and Lauren. Dear brother of the late Frank (Lola) Robb, Delores (the late Phil) Esser and the late Harlow (Faye) Robb. Also loved and survived by other relatives and friends.Visitation at the funeral home on Monday, June 22, 2pm - 4 pm. Funeral service followed by military honors at 4 PM. Private burial at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Mike's name can be made to Woodlawn Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2217 S 99th St, West Allis, WI 53227.Mike served proudly in the US Army. He retired after a lifelong career with Chicago Northwestern Railroad and after retirement was a dedicated employee of Wilde Toyota. Mike was part of a Sheepshead card club for over 50 years. He will forever be remembered for his funny one liners.Mike will always be remembered for his love and dedication to his family and church. He will be forever loved and missed.