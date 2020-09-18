1/1
Myron Cecil Jones
Wauwatosa - Age 81, passed peacefully at home September 11, 2020.Myron is survived by his wife of 58 years Judy; his children: Christine, Barb (Mike) Christiansen and Julie Staedler; Grandpa to Erik (Sarah) Christiansen, Taylor Christiansen and Papa to Rachel Staedler; brother Robert (Norma); nieces and nephews; and his loyal dog Dobie. He is preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Louise and brother Walter. Myron loved his job of 37 yrs at Deluxe Check Corp and made many lifelong friends before retiring in 1997. He was a member of the Wauwatosa Lions Club. Hobbies included reading, word puzzles and watching classic Westerns.The Family would like to thank the staff of Elmbrook Hospital and ProHealth Care, neighbors Kaytlyn and Del; and family friend Steve Staedler. Per Myron's request, a private family memorial was held.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Peace of Mind Funeral Home
5325 West Greenfield Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53214
(414) 453-1562
