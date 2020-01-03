|
|
Myron J. Bader "Mike"
Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Liife December 31, 2019, age ninety years. Resident of Milwaukee, formerly of Green Bay and Legend Lake, Wisconsin. Fifty year loving companion of the late Robert Lewis. Beloved brother of Jules (Marjorie) Bader. Further survived by other relatives and many friends.
During the Korean Conflict, Mike was stationed in Colorado Springs Colorado as a supply sergeant.
Mike and Bob constructed one of the first homes on Legend Lake, WI and enjoyed flowers, gardening, travel, throwing parties, and participating in many public boards including Legend Lake POA and Menominee County Health and Human Services He supported worthwhile Arts and LGBTQ charitable causes. Heartbroken after Bob passed away, Mike relocated to Milwaukee in 2013 and continued to grow his family of friendships.
Visitation will take place from 3pm to 5pm on Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 at Old St. Mary Catholic Parish Church; 844 N. Broadway, Milwaukee 53202
Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 5pm followed by a Celebration of Life nearby.
Private entombment in Green Bay.
In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial contribution to the Cream City Foundation. http://creamcityfoundation.org
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020