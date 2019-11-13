Services
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:15 PM
QUEEN OF APOSTLES CHURCH
N35 W23360 Capitol Dr.
Pewaukee, WI
View Map
Send Flowers
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:30 PM
QUEEN OF APOSTLES CHURCH
N35 W23360 Capitol Dr.
Pewaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Myrtle Condon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrtle A. Condon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myrtle A. Condon Notice
Myrtle A. Condon

Pewaukee - (nee Griesmer) answered the Lord's Calling on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Age 93.

Visitation at QUEEN OF APOSTLES CHURCH, N35 W23360 Capitol Dr., Pewaukee, on Saturday November 16, 2019, 12-1:15PM. Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30PM. Burial at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pewaukee.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Kirkland Crossings or to Queen of Apostles Church for Masses in Myrtle's name.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myrtle's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline