Myrtle A. Condon
Pewaukee - (nee Griesmer) answered the Lord's Calling on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Age 93.
Visitation at QUEEN OF APOSTLES CHURCH, N35 W23360 Capitol Dr., Pewaukee, on Saturday November 16, 2019, 12-1:15PM. Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30PM. Burial at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pewaukee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Kirkland Crossings or to Queen of Apostles Church for Masses in Myrtle's name.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019