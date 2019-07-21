|
Bogadi, Myrtle "Myrt" June A memorial service for Myrtle, "Myrt" June Bogadi, 95, of Glen Rose, Texas, will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Monday, July 29, 2019, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1400 Meadows Drive in Granbury, Texas. Myrt passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Glen Rose. She was born June 11, 1924, in Hermansville, MI, to Elsie (Dusterhoft) and Harry Scholtz, and lived most of her life in South Milwaukee. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Bogadi; daughter, Joyce Bogadi; and two brothers, Howard and Kenneth Scholtz. Survivors include her sons Lee Bogadi and wife, Rita; Alan Bogadi and wife, Kim; and Mark Bogadi; her daughter, Karen Britton and husband, Nemo; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; brother, David Scholtz and wife, Pat; sister-in-law Kay Scholtz; and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorials may be made to: Texas Lions Camp P.O. Box 290247 Kerrville TX 78029 830-896-8500 or MACC Fund Attn: Karen Armstrong 10000 W Innovation Drive, Suite 135 Wauwatosa WI 53226 maccfund.org
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019