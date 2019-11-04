|
Myrtle Sudbrink
Entered into Eternal Life on November 2, 2019 at the age of 91. Loving wife of the late Milton. Loving mother of Betty Jane (Robert) Waloweek, JoAnn Smith, Dennis (Kathleen), Delvin (Kristine), Sandra Lynn (Mark) Mansee. Beloved grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Also survived by her sister Joyce Maas, and other family and friends. Preceded in death by her son Donald, her parents Walter and Rose Tretow, her sister Bernice Laubenstein, and brother Kenneth Tretow.
Visitation will be at the Funeral Home on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 10am until time of Memorial Service at 1pm. Inurnment at Immanuel Cemetery in Cedarburg immediately following the Service. Memorials directed to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight or Seniors on the Go - Mukwonago are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019