Went to dwell in the house of the Lord forever, January 29, at age 101. Served as a Public Health Nurse and 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army in WWII in Greece and Egypt. Also as a Public Health Nurse for the State of Wisconsin, City of Wauwatosa, Milwaukee County, and U.S. Post Office. Alumna of St. Olaf College and University of Minnesota. Born in Blair, Wisconsin, predeceased by husband E. Charles Kaiser, infant son Mark Charles, parents Nels and Ida (Knutson) Erickson, and brother Paul. Survived by children Marian and Thomas (Barbara), grandchildren Katherine (Kassie), and David (Cynthia) and great-grandchildren Erik and Ella. Memorial service in Spring.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
