Services
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:45 AM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
9306 W. Beloit Rd.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
9306 W. Beloit Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for N. Joshua
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

N. Joshua

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
N. Joshua Notice
Mittelstaedt, Joshua N. Passed to Eternal Life Friday, August 16, 2019, age 30 years. Loving son of Douglas and Maria (nee Hohmann) Mittelstaedt. Dear brother of Natalie Mittelstaedt. Grandson of Vita and Otto Hohmann. Nephew of Elizabeth (Tim) Parker, Leo (Martha) and Kurt (Gabby) Hohmann, and Darwin and Donald Mittelstaedt. He leaves behind his feline companion Lelu. Also survived by loving cousins, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St. Matthias Catholic Church (9306 W. Beloit Rd.) 9AM - 11:45AM with Mass of Christian Burial at 12Noon. Employee of WVRC Veterinary Clinic and Vetco. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Human Society (Milwaukee Campus) appreciated.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of N.'s passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline