Mittelstaedt, Joshua N. Passed to Eternal Life Friday, August 16, 2019, age 30 years. Loving son of Douglas and Maria (nee Hohmann) Mittelstaedt. Dear brother of Natalie Mittelstaedt. Grandson of Vita and Otto Hohmann. Nephew of Elizabeth (Tim) Parker, Leo (Martha) and Kurt (Gabby) Hohmann, and Darwin and Donald Mittelstaedt. He leaves behind his feline companion Lelu. Also survived by loving cousins, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St. Matthias Catholic Church (9306 W. Beloit Rd.) 9AM - 11:45AM with Mass of Christian Burial at 12Noon. Employee of WVRC Veterinary Clinic and Vetco. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Human Society (Milwaukee Campus) appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019