Nada Nokovic (nee Graovac)
Greenfield - Passed away December 30, 2019 at the age of 66 years. Beloved wife of Stanko Nokovic for 45 years. Loving mom of Valentino (Olga) Nokovic and Anita (Zoran) Strbac. Dear grandma of Stefan and Maria Nokovic and Elena, Marko and Sofia Strbac. Daughter of Marko and the late Todora Graovac. Sister of Sava Rnjak, Vele Graovac, and Vinka Saponja. Further survived by other family and friends. Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral S. 51st & W. Oklahoma Ave. with visitation 10:00 am until time of services. Interment Good Hope Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020