Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral
S. 51st & W. Oklahoma Ave
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral
S. 51st & W. Oklahoma Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nada Nokovic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nada (Graovac) Nokovic

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nada (Graovac) Nokovic Notice
Nada Nokovic (nee Graovac)

Greenfield - Passed away December 30, 2019 at the age of 66 years. Beloved wife of Stanko Nokovic for 45 years. Loving mom of Valentino (Olga) Nokovic and Anita (Zoran) Strbac. Dear grandma of Stefan and Maria Nokovic and Elena, Marko and Sofia Strbac. Daughter of Marko and the late Todora Graovac. Sister of Sava Rnjak, Vele Graovac, and Vinka Saponja. Further survived by other family and friends. Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral S. 51st & W. Oklahoma Ave. with visitation 10:00 am until time of services. Interment Good Hope Cemetery.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nada's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline